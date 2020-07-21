Northampton County: UGI Utility Work in Easton

County: Northampton
Municipality: Easton City
Road name: Snyder Street and 3rd Street
Type of work: Utility Work
Work being done by: Local Utility
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging at intersection for UGI utility work. Please use caution.
Start date: 7/21/20
Est completion date: 7/22/20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 05:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update:
