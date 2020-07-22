Ellie Prohan Presents EnGayged Playlist with GAY TIMES

Ellie Prohan curates for GAY TIMES a monthly playlist celebrating Pride in Hip Hop with current and upcoming allies and members of the LGBTQIA+ community

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellie Prohan, West London DJ, presenter and rising star of Apple Music’s The Beats 1 today announced her new monthly curated playlist with Gay Times, the longest-running LGBTQ+ magazine in Europe.

Raised in a single mother Persian household, Ellie Prohan outplayed the odds by coming out with her sexuality and pursuing her dream of being an International DJ and Presenter.

In a short span, Ellie's career has grown from strength to strength, organising charity events for world mental health day, starting a club night for the LGBTQIA+ community, creating a series of DJ showcase nights and starting her own cultural discovery show Eat, Dance, Discover.

“I am so excited about my new playlist”, said Ellie Prohan. “This one is for the lovers of Hip Hop, our community and our allies”

As a highly talented gay middle eastern woman, the importance of being an active representation within the music and entertainment industry is of upmost importance to Ellie.

Tune in for the monthly curated playlist created by West London’s rising star as one of the voices to The Beats 1 List show for London. The show is based on Apple Music’s The Beats 1 List playlist, showcasing the world’s best new music and Foundation FM, Daily Happy Hour Show DJ & Presenter Ellie Prohan.

For more information about Ellie Prohan or to listen to Ellie Prohan’s Engayged Playlist with GAY TIMES, please visit here.

About Ellie Prohan

