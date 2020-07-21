New Affordable Housing Development in Flatbush

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced plans for Clarkson Estates, the latest winning proposal under the Vital Brooklyn initiative, which will construct 291 affordable and supportive apartments in the Flatbush neighborhood. The $1.4 billion Vital Brooklyn initiative targets and invests in eight integrated areas, from health care to housing, establishing a new standard for addressing chronic economic and racial disparities in Brooklyn's high-need communities. "As the pandemic creates significant hardships for New Yorkers, it's more important than ever that we expand access to safe, affordable housing during these difficult times," Governor Cuomo said. "This project is going to result in nearly 300 new affordable and supportive housing units that will help hundreds of our friends and neighbors in Central Brooklyn, and the State will continue to find ways to support the New Yorkers who need it most as we address the unprecedented challenges of today." Clarkson Estates, which is being developed by CAMBA Housing Ventures, will have 291 affordable apartments for families and individuals and half of the apartments - 146 units - will be set aside for youth aging out of foster care, formerly incarcerated individuals, and formerly homeless young adults. The on-site supportive services offered by CAMBA will be supplemented by an extensive network of benefits available to the larger community in the development's 30,000-square-foot "HUB". Many of the Community HUB's facilities will be open to the public and help encourage community engagement. Resources available at the HUB include:

Childcare services;

Health screening center;

Small business services incubator and workforce training;

Violence prevention and mediation center;

Youth education and development center;

Technology training center that includes adult education and financial literacy classes;

Recording and rehearsal studio, and performance space;

Full-sized basketball court for general community use and access, competitive basketball leagues, and community events;

Food pantry and café; and

Design studio and exhibition space

The HUB will be named for and dedicated to the memory of Dr. Roy A. Hastick, a gifted, caring and visionary business leader who passed away from COVID-19 in April. Dr. Hastick devoted his time to the health of the community in Brooklyn and the Caribbean diaspora, founding the Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (CACCI) and convening more than 600 small business seminars to benefit the community. The Hastick Family said, "Dr. Roy A. Hastick Sr., was a man of great wisdom with a spirit of giving and a calling to help others. Everything he created and implemented was always for the advancement of his community. His community was defined by wherever he was at the moment. It is only fitting that this intergenerational community hub would bear his name. It is the hope of our family that every individual who benefits from this project will adopt the same attributes which he espoused and give back to our community which will help to make it better. Thank you, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Commissioner/CEO RuthAnne Visnauskas, Assemblywoman Diana Richardson, Senator Zellnor Myrie and the Flatbush community for remembering the life, work and legacy of our dear husband, father and community leader. " Clarkson Estates will be constructed on a parcel called "Site L" which is land currently owned by Health Science Center at Brooklyn Foundation. The building will also include an underground parking garage with 80 parking spaces for use by residents and people utilizing the community facilities at the HUB. On-site amenities for residents will include laundry rooms, supportive services and case management spaces, fitness room, a training kitchen, library, computer room, bike storage, and a community room. In addition, there will be a CSA drop-off point for fresh fruits and vegetables for residents and a Health and Homes Screening Center to provide nurse visits and health screenings. In addition, Clarkson Estates qualifies for Enterprise Green Communities Certification, and meets the standards of the ENERGY STAR multifamily high-rise program to satisfy Climate Bond Initiative requirements. The development's green roofs and solar panels contribute to community and individual health. Residents and visitors will also be provided free Wi-Fi, which is a hallmark of the Vital Brooklyn initiative's commitment to increasing internet access across Central Brooklyn.

The complex's active design elements include outdoor spaces for gardening, children's play area, and passive recreation as well as outdoor fitness programming. Full-length windows and glazing throughout the building will bring light into the common areas, and art and color will enhance the stair wells encouraging residents to exercise. The outdoor space on the ground floor in the rear of the building will include a landscaped courtyard with a serenity garden, a wooded walk, a turf field, communal seating, and a children's play area.

The rooftop terrace and community garden will have space for communal gathering and gardening. The building has staggered three-foot recesses to provide planting and seating along the street, and to activate the pedestrian walkway. Trees will be planted throughout.

Today's announcement adds to seven winning proposals previously announced by the Governor.