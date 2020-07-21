M-55 reconstruction in Manistee County to start July 27
COUNTY: Manistee
HIGHWAY: M-55
START DATE: Monday, July 27, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE: Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest nearly $3.5 million to rebuild 7.6 miles of M-55 from east of Claybank Road to Udell Hills Road in Manistee County. The project also includes new concrete curb and gutters.
For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require daytime single-lane closures with traffic regulators; one lane will be open in each direction at night. At times, traffic will be maintained on a gravel surface.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new pavement markings and rumble strips.