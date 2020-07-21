Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-55 reconstruction in Manistee County to start July 27

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Manistee

HIGHWAY: M-55

CLOSEST CITY: Manistee

START DATE: Monday, July 27, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest nearly $3.5 million to rebuild 7.6 miles of M-55 from east of Claybank Road to Udell Hills Road in Manistee County. The project also includes new concrete curb and gutters.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require daytime single-lane closures with traffic regulators; one lane will be open in each direction at night. At times, traffic will be maintained on a gravel surface.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new pavement markings and rumble strips. 

M-55 reconstruction in Manistee County to start July 27

