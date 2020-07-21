Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-496 project milestone: eastbound lanes to be completed and reopened July 20; westbound work starts July 23

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES:                              Eaton Ingham

HIGHWAY:                                    I-496

CLOSEST CITY:    Lansing

EASTBOUND ESTIMATED REOPEN DATE: Monday, July 20, 2020

ESTIMATED WESTBOUND START DATE: 7 a.m.  Thursday, July 23, 2020

OVERALL ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       Mid-November 2020

PROJECT:   The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $60 million to improve I-496 between I-96 and Lansing Road. The eastbound portion of the I-496 Pave the Way project will reopen to traffic on Monday, July 20. The westbound lanes will close for construction on Thursday, July 23.

For more information about the project, go to www.Michigan.gov/496Lansing.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Eastbound I-496 will be open to traffic along with the associated ramps at Creyts Road.

Westbound I-496 will be closed and detoured from Lansing Road to I-96, including the ramps at I-96, Creyts Road, and Waverly Road.

The westbound I-96 ramp to eastbound I-496 will remain closed until the week of July 27.

Drivers are encouraged to follow the posted detour. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-496, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.

