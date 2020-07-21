Road Closure - VT Route 15 in Walden

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification for Walden, VT area

Vermont Route 15 near the intersection of Route 215 is shut down in both directions due to a vehicle crash.

Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area.

This closure duration is unknown at this time. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Thank you