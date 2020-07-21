St. Johnsbury / Fugitive from Justice
CASE#: 20A403629
TROOPER: Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/20/20 at 1943 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lunenburg, VT
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice
ACCUSED: Mackenzie Bimpson
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/20/20, State Police responded to a report of a dispute at Baptist Hill Rd in Lunenburg, VT. Troopers learned that one of the parties involved, Mackenzie Bimpson had an extraditable arrest warrant issued out of the state of Maine. Bimpson was taken into custody and subsequently lodged for lack of $25,000 bail. Bimpson is set to appear at Essex County Court on 07/21/20 at 1230 pm for the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/21/20 at 1230 hours
COURT: Essex County
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional
BAIL: $25,0000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.