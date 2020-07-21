Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A403629

TROOPER: Garces                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/20/20 at 1943 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lunenburg, VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

 

ACCUSED: Mackenzie Bimpson                                            

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/20/20, State Police responded to a report of a dispute at Baptist Hill Rd in Lunenburg, VT. Troopers learned that one of the parties involved, Mackenzie Bimpson had an extraditable arrest warrant issued out of the state of Maine. Bimpson was taken into custody and subsequently lodged for lack of $25,000 bail. Bimpson is set to appear at Essex County Court on 07/21/20 at 1230 pm for the aforementioned charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   07/21/20 at 1230 hours         

COURT: Essex County

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northern State Correctional    

BAIL: $25,0000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

St. Johnsbury / Fugitive from Justice

