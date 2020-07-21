Rutland Barracks/ DUI/MV Crash
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE DUI CRASH
CASE#: 20B402694
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On July 19, 2020, at approximately 2247 hours
STREET: VT Route 100
TOWN: Plymouth, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 4140 VT RT 100
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, normal
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Emily Hugerth
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant damage to the undercarriage, passenger side door, and damage to the left quarter panel.
INJURIES: Minor lacerations to upper body
HOSPITAL: Springfield Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 19, 2020, at approximately 2247 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a single-vehicle crash at 4140 VT RT 100, Plymouth, Vermont.
Through investigation it was determined that Operator #1 (Hugerth) was operating vehicle #1, traveling south on VT RT 100. Operator #1(Hugerth) crossed the center line continuing over the northbound lane and exiting the roadway from the east shoulder. Vehicle #1 rolled over at least one time and came to rest approximately 50 feet off the shoulder of the roadway. While investigating the crash, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Operator #1 (Hugerth) was transported to Springfield Hospital due to injuries sustained during the crash. While at Springfield Hospital Operator #1(Hugerth) was processed for DUI and issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court at a later date and time.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by Ludlow Fire Department and Ludlow Ambulance Services.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending