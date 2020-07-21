Rutland Barracks/ DUI/MV Crash

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE DUI CRASH

CASE#: 20B402694

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On July 19, 2020, at approximately 2247 hours

STREET: VT Route 100

TOWN: Plymouth, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 4140 VT RT 100

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, normal

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Emily Hugerth

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant damage to the undercarriage, passenger side door, and damage to the left quarter panel.

INJURIES: Minor lacerations to upper body

HOSPITAL: Springfield Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 19, 2020, at approximately 2247 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a single-vehicle crash at 4140 VT RT 100, Plymouth, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined that Operator #1 (Hugerth) was operating vehicle #1, traveling south on VT RT 100. Operator #1(Hugerth) crossed the center line continuing over the northbound lane and exiting the roadway from the east shoulder. Vehicle #1 rolled over at least one time and came to rest approximately 50 feet off the shoulder of the roadway. While investigating the crash, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Operator #1 (Hugerth) was transported to Springfield Hospital due to injuries sustained during the crash. While at Springfield Hospital Operator #1(Hugerth) was processed for DUI and issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court at a later date and time.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by Ludlow Fire Department and Ludlow Ambulance Services.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending