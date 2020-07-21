Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
GFP Announces Hunt for Habitat Winners

July 20, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department (GFP) has announced the winners of the 2020 Hunt for Habitat raffle.

Part of Governor Noem's Second Century Initiative, the Hunt for Habitat raffle ensures the next generation has opportunities to enjoy South Dakota’s great outdoor heritage. This year, the raffle raised $392,370 to improve habitat in South Dakota, up $72,000 from 2019.

"The Second Century Initiative is coming to life through sportsmen and women supporting habitat," said Governor Noem. "South Dakota has a long-standing hunting heritage, and I want the next generation to have the same opportunities that our state has offered over the last 100 years. The funds raised through this effort will improve hunting opportunities and enhance habitat efforts across the state."

“These funds are already at work across the state improving wildlife habitat on Game Production Areas,” said Kelly Hepler, Secretary of Game, Fish and Parks. “Last year, we identified over 40 projects, including high diversity native grass seedings, pollinator plots, and woody cover plantings. These efforts will improve 30 different Game Production Areas in 25 counties on over 1,000 acres.”

The money raised this year will continue to fund similar projects, improving habitat on both public and private lands, as well as improving access to public hunting areas across South Dakota.

The Hunt for Habitat raffle offered four prizes and is open to residents and nonresidents.

One Custer State Park bison license

Three "triple tag" winners were drawn to receive an antelope, deer, and elk license. Nonresidents were eligible to win one of the three “triple tag” prizes.

The Custer Trophy Buffalo tag goes to Brian Schmidt of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The three “triple tag” winners are Tel Koan from Buffalo, South Dakota, Tyler Ladd from Madison, South Dakota and Clint Pitts from Vale, South Dakota.

Winners may use their licenses in either the 2020 or 2021 season. Each winner will also choose the weapon and season in which they will use their tag. GFP will contact the winners to receive instructions on claiming their prize.

Learn more by visiting gfp.sd.gov/hunt-for-habitat.

 

