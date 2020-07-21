Mumbai based rapper Adi signs with Los Angeles music company Rukus Avenue

Adi, 21, signals the beginning of the globalization of Indian Hip Hop Adi to be managed by Music industry veteran Sammy Chand Adi during his video shoot for Rain Girl

Signing of Adi to American based Rukus Avenue signals a new evolution of Indian hip hop, the prospect that Adi could be the first global Indian hip hop star.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mumbai Rapper, Adi Signs with LA Based Management Group, Rukus AvenueRukus Avenue Music Group has announced the signing of rapper and artist, Adi, to its artist management roster. This marked a significant step in the globalization of India’s recent uptick in the genre of hip-hop, as the Mumbai-based rising star became the first artist from the Asian subcontinent to sign with the legendary Los Angeles-based music company.Aditya Lodha, aka Adi, aged 21, uses infectious instrumentals as a backdrop for his witty and charismatic vocal delivery, backed by well-penned lyrics that share perspectives unique to the two cities that have shaped his lifestyle. Having spent the last few years exploring the music industry in New York, Adi shows an immaculate sensibility to Western music that we haven’t seen from this generation of rappers emerging from India. Adi calls on his time in the U.S. as a distinguishing characteristic for his music, which is embodied in his new single, “Rain Girl”. Surrounding this release, we saw a charming debut music video where Adi uses the character of a car mechanic to deliver a tongue-in-cheek ode to his female friend. From the beginning, you notice Adi’s diasporic understanding clearly sets him apart.Adi’s signing with Rukus Avenue presents a change in the direction of emerging artists from South Asia, as we see them growing a larger global audience. His new E.P. to be released this summer is called “Pigeon-holed” and takes this progressive sound even further. The five-song presentation of Adi’s versatile musical ability combines the lyrical playfulness that Adi is known for, but takes in a deeper message in reflection to the evolving social climate around the world. With songs like “.22”, it is clear that the evolution of Adi’s voice is beginning to take mold. Adi will release the single “.22” on July 29th, 2020.Music industry veteran and Rukus Avenue Chairman Sammy Chand will be directly managing Adi. “I’m very excited for Adi, as this is groundbreaking for the Indian music industry, and specifically hip hop. Adi’s music signals a new international adaptation of the music that started from here in the United States, but his undeniable talent is why this can happen. Rukus Avenue’s long history in pioneering the Indian hip hop industry makes this a perfect fit for Adi’s career going forward. We’re honored to have him join our artist roster.”Adi was born in Mumbai, India, but attended university in New York. His passion for art and music is why he plans to strongly incorporate fashion and visual display into his musical repertoire. His signing with Rukus Avenue connects his cultural upbringing with his desire to share his work globally. “I grew up in a house with 16 people - ranging from my grandfather and ending with me as the youngest member. What that meant was that I received a filtration of generations of great music. I remember, at one point, my iPod included the likes of Mohammad Rafi, Michael Jackson and Slick Rick - all on the same playlist! I grew up wanting to emulate these legends, and I constantly strive to blend these inspirations in a distinctive and enjoyable way.”Adi joins Satinder Sartaaj, Bappi Lahiri, G Yamazawa, Ruby Ibarra, Siva Kaneswaran, and many more on the Rukus Avenue roster.About AdiAdi is an independent, up-and-coming hip-hop artist born and raised in Mumbai, India, but who currently spends his time exploring music in New York. Given the conditions of his lifestyle, it seems inevitable that his sound offers a unique blend of Eastern and Western cultures, encapsulating the feeling of an overpopulated city - in that; it is energetic, multi-faceted and strives to offer different perspectives through well-penned lyrics and unique production techniques. His interests are not limited to music solely but also spill into fashion and design.About Rukus AvenueRukus Avenue Music Group is a music company based out of Los Angeles, CA. Home to a diverse roster of artists under management dynamics, Rukus Avenue’s confluence of cultures has had a signature musical expression that has been noted for its cultural contribution to America. Its storied history has featured artists that have been recognized by the New York Times, Smithsonian Museum, BBC, FOX, CBS News, WNYC, KCRW and more while its music has been showcased in over 60 different film and television shows from around the world. Considered the conduit of the South Asian music movement in North America, Rukus Avenue collaborated with the White House in 2016 on an anti-bullying album for President Obama’s “Act To Change” Initiative. In January 2017, Rukus Avenue released the album “Artists UNited Against Human Trafficking” with the United Nations featuring some of the world’s biggest artists including Quincy Jones and AR Rahman. In July 2018, Rukus Avenue marked its 24th release with their soundtrack for the film “The Black Prince” featuring the likes of Talib Kweli and Nelly Furtado. In 2019, it started the world’s largest South Asian radio station in the world called Rukus Avenue Radio. With a listenership of over 4 million people a month, Rukus Avenue is at the forefront of South Asian culture on the global landscape.Visit RukusAvenue.com for more information.For interview requests and more details contact:Tanya MittalTanya@rukusavenue.com216-386-2318

