WTRC Cosmetology Program Thriving Amid Challenges

“Twelve women are currently enrolled in the year-and-a-half long program and will have to complete 1,500 hours of course work in topics ranging from color and cuts to shampoo and perms. Upon completion of their training, the students are eligible to become state licensed cosmetologists.”

WTRC Resident, Shannel, received her license in 2017. She said cutting hair is her favorite part of the job. “Before I came to prison, I was in school for nursing and wanted to specialize in oncology. However, since I am now in prison I realized I had to explore new educational avenues,” Shannel said. “I wanted to learn something I can use where I could be there for someone. To me nursing wasn’t always about administering medicine, it was also being there for someone. In cosmetology, it’s the same thing - who do people usually confide in? It’s always their beautician!”