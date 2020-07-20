Shirley Basin pronghorn fawn study

Laramie -

In an effort to understand the demographic impacts of wind development on pronghorn populations, Laramie Region wildlife biologists put GPS collars on 36 pronghorn fawns. Fawns are collared because young animals are more sensitive to disturbance, and fawn survival plays an important role in the performance of pronghorn populations. Biologists used nets to capture the fawns, then measured them and fitted them with GPS collars. The collars will expand as the fawns grow, and will be replaced with adult collars in Spring of 2021.

- WGFD -

https://youtu.be/-rycHIUr8Oc