LANTHA SENSORS EXPANDS CORE TEAM WITH GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES BOOMING
Innovative portable chemical analysis platform set to change entire industry and revolutionize analysis proceduresAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lantha Sensors, the primary portable chemical analysis solutions provider, today announced the expansion of the core leadership team with three new hires in the technology development and software/systems integration divisions. The new team will be focused on bringing new products and services to market and ultimately increasing market share through greater market scope.
This announcement highlights the strong momentum Lantha Sensors has sustained since launching the first product and application line just three months ago at Pittcon 2020. The new team and capabilities are set to expand growth and look to enter into new, previously untargeted markets. The company’s overall goal is to completely revolutionize the chemical analysis industry and provide both lab and field techs with a unique competitive advantage that provides the fastest, easiest, lowest cost and safest means of detecting of a wide range of trace level contaminants.
Assisting Dr. Sam Dunning, VP of technology development, will be two new hires – Dr. Dong Sub Kim as director of technology development and Dr. Talitha VanWie as associate director of technology development. Dr. Kim comes from Corning and Calient Technologies as a highly skilled MEMS process engineer and brings more than a decade of experience in chemical synthesis and analysis of small organic and polymeric materials and extensive experience in crystallization experiments. At Lantha Sensors, he will be directly responsible for strategic and tactical product development. Dr. Talitha VanWie comes from Vanderbilt University as a graduate research and teaching assistant where she developed and applied new post-synthesis ligand treatment of white-light emitting quantum dots to increase quantum yield to highest reported value. Dr. VanWie will assist Dr. Kim and Dr. Dunning in supporting customer driven objectives and leading R&D initiatives.
Also joining the organization as VP of Software & Systems Integration is Sam Chill who brings more than nine years of experience in high-performance numerical simulation code. At Lantha, Chill will be supporting software development and ensuring all components of Lantha’s simplified analysis are seamlessly integrated.
“Innovation in the chemical analysis industry has been stagnant for decades, plagued with unnecessarily expensive equipment, tools that require months to learn for proper use, inability to use in field settings and toxic byproducts. From Karl Fisher Titrators to NMR labs the problems have remained the same for far too long," stated Rob Toker, Lantha Sensors’ chief executive officer. “Our growing team has one singular goal – to fix these problems through constant innovation and make proper chemical analysis available anytime, to anywhere, anywhere.”
For more information on the most advanced portable chemical analysis platform available, or more information on where to purchase Lantha Sensors solutions and service details, visit https://www.lanthasensors.com/
About Lantha Sensors
Lantha Sensors is an Austin, Texas-based portable chemical analysis solutions provider combining unparalleled simplicity, speed and accuracy to provide the best possible solutions for the chemical detection and measurement process. The company has offices in Austin and Manor for separate marketing and research operations.
