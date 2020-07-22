Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ONLINE POSTURE THERAPY

Sean O'Neill, Founder of Portland Posture Clinic and certified personal trainer

Treat Your Posture, Treat Your Pain

Portland Posture Clinic provides remote posture correction sessions, utilizing posture analysis software that provides detailed instructions to your email and phone app.”
— Sean O'Neill, Posture Alignment Specialist
PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified our reliance on technology, urging the clinical process to take place remotely.

PortlandPostureClinic.com provides remote posture correction sessions, utilizing posture analysis software that provides detailed video, picture, and written exercise instructions to your email and phone app. In-home virtual sessions help clients establish workout routines at home, encouraging healthy habits and routines that lead to a pain free life by correcting posture.

PortlandPostureClinic.com specializes in the Egoscue Method, helping people with a litany of physical problems that can be traced back to posture imbalances: chronic back pain, knee pain, shoulder pain, scoliosis, wrist pain, hand pain, foot pain, tendonitis, neuropathy, migraine headaches, TMJ, flat feet, tinnitus, and neck pain.

No matter where you live, PortlandPostureClinic.com is available to help reduce your chronic pain by addressing your posture through corrective exercise.
PortlandPostureClinic.com offers a free online posture assessment via their website.

Sean O'Neill
Portland Posture Clinic
+1 301-466-4695
email us here

