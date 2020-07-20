DRUG EDUCATION TO HELP SAVE LIVES
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World stresses the importance of drug education as prevention to drug abuse and consequently save lives.CLEARWATER, FL, US, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drug overdose deaths in the USA were almost 71,000 in 2019. i The Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) Florida chapter wants to stress the importance of drug education as prevention to drug abuse.
FDFW provides free drug education materials to anyone who would like to inform themselves or others of the facts about drugs. This includes 14 different information booklets on the most commonly abused drugs and a documentary “Real People Real Stories.” FDFW also offers free online courses utilizing the booklets and videos.
"Education is the most effective weapon in the war on drugs" said Ms. Julieta Santagostino, the President of FDFW’s Florida chapter. “We encourage parents to educate themselves and their kids, as well as anyone else who would like to get informed.”
The Center on Addiction stated that seven out of ten teenagers will have been offered an illegal drug by the time they are 17 years old. ii And per another addiction services website, teenagers whose parents talk to them about drugs are 42% less likely to use drugs. iii
Synthetic opioids accounted for 36,500 of the overdose deaths in the USA in 2019. i
One of the information booklets FDFW offers is called “The Truth About Painkillers.” This goes over the short term and long term effects of the drug. It also includes information on the history of painkillers, the different names and why they are so addictive.
“It is so important to educate our community on the dangers of abusing painkillers,” said Ms. Santagostino. “People are dying every day from this epidemic. It’s real. If we can save even just one life through education, it makes all our efforts worthwhile.”
Anyone who would like more information or get free materials can visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s website at: www.drugfreeworld.org
To sign up for free drug education courses go to: https://www.drugfreeworld.org/course/
And to request a virtual drug education presentation for a group you can direct message Ms. Santagostino on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/drugfreeworldflorida or email: info.fl@drugfreeworld.org
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World:
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about illicit drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community.
