The Foundation for a Drug-Free World Encourages a Safe and Drug-Free Summer
During the Covid-19 pandemic, drug use and overdoses are on the rise. Drug-Free World encourages a safe and drug-free summer through education.CLEARWATER, FL, US, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The summer is here, although not a usual summer for many due to current circumstances with the Covid-19 pandemic. The Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) Florida chapter wants to remind and encourage everyone to stay safe during the summer. Unfortunately, drug overdoses have recently been on the rise in the United States. i
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World provides free drug education materials to anyone who would like to educate themselves or others on the facts about drugs. This includes 14 different information booklets on the most commonly abused drugs and a documentary “Real People Real Stories.” FDFW also offers free online courses utilizing the booklets and videos.
“It’s important for everyone to find out the facts about drugs and know what they do to the body and mind” said Julieta Santagostino the President of FDFW Florida Chapter. “We want everyone to enjoy the summer with fun drug-free activities.”
The Center on Addiction stated that seven out of ten teenagers will have been offered an illegal drug by the time they are 17 years old. ii And per another addiction services website, teenagers whose parents talk to them about drugs are 42% less likely to use drugs. iii
“Parents can educate themselves and their kids on the truth about drugs, with our free online courses,” said Santagostino.
To sign up for a free course go to: https://www.drugfreeworld.org/course/
Anyone who would like more information or get free materials can visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s website at: www.drugfreeworld.org
Foundation for a Drug-Free World:
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community.
