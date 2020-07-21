Concora and Cherokee Brick Announce Strategic Partnership
Cherokee Brick Launches Branded Digital Experience Platform Powered by Concora to Accelerate Building Product Specifications, and Increase Sales.
The (Concora) team is phenomenal and I love working with them. The platform is going to be such an amazing addition to our business.”ALPHARETTA AND MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, developer of the commercial building products industry’s only Digital Experience Platform designed specifically for commercial building product manufacturers, and Cherokee Brick, a creator of architectural and residential brick, announced today that the companies have formed a strategic partnership. This business alliance begins with the successful launch of Cherokee Brick’s digitally curated technical product content management platform, which provides Architects, Engineers, and Contractors (AECs) and specifiers a simple method to search, select, and specify its commercial building products.
"This has been the most seamless project,” said Sonja Tillman, Cherokee Brick Director of Marketing. “The team is phenomenal and I love working with them. The platform is going to be such an amazing addition to our business."
The Concora Digital Experience Platform (DxP) enhances the everyday user experience for Cherokee Brick’s primary commercial customers. The Concora DxP functions as a branded and integrated extension of Cherokee Brick’s website. It includes product selection and project submittal tools and makes overall specification and purchasing much easier for its key buyers.
“Cherokee Brick is excited about the ability to help architects and builders spec our product more efficiently,” added Kate Sams Peavy, Cherokee Brick Vice President of Operations. “Working with Concora to develop this portal has been a seamless project. The team at Concora is exceptional and extremely well organized. With the robust platform that Concora has created, we are certain it will help increase building product sales, drive leads, and enhance productivity.”
A core part of Cherokee Brick’s web experience includes access to accurate and comprehensive technical digital product content. The Concora DxP has aided Cherokee Brick with streamlining its building information modeling (BIM) content creation operations – primarily Revit -- by generating 25 brick materials with three mortar colors, representing Cherokee Brick’s Architectural Collection.
Cherokee Brick and Tile’s technical product content is managed and maintained via an intuitive back-end dashboard, which makes it easy to add, remove, or edit product information. The back-end makes it simple to upload BIM files, documents, and product images. Combined, these features will help Cherokee Brick save money and time on internal and third-party BIM content creation, and will equip its core buyers with the accurate specs and modeling information needed for product specification.
“AECs have told us they expect a clear pathway to timely product selection and specification. Easy access to BIM, documents, brochures, and sustainability certificates are essential,” said Kip Rapp, CEO of Concora. “We’re excited to align with Cherokee Brick to create BIM content and the DxP, all which core buyers can leverage during the design phase of commercial construction projects.”
The Concora DxP also provides sales teams real-time access to detailed metrics and analytics that streamline internal lead generation tactics, and help sales and marketing teams uncover true purchasing intent: BIM content downloads, unique visits, project submittals, and user contact information. Architects, engineers, contractors, and specifiers interested in seeing how Cherokee Brick’s building product materials are now presented online are invited to visit https://cherokeebrick.concora.com/.
About Concora
Concora helps building product manufacturers to get their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora's Digital Experience Platform (DxP), manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer's journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers. Learn more about Concora at https://concora.com.
About Cherokee Brick
Even though Cherokee Brick Company was founded in 1877, the history of our business is one of continuous change. There have been advancements in the materials and brick manufacturing methods which have resulted in significant improvements in quality and consistency. We haven’t changed what made us a preferred brick provider for builders, and that’s the quality and integrity our company was founded on and to this day strives to maintain. To learn more about Cherokee Brick, please visit https://www.cherokeebrick.com/.
