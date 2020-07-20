Route 286 Upgrades Begin Tuesday Night in Plum

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on Route 286 (Golden Mile Highway) in Plum Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Tuesday night, July 21 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers on Route 286 between Old Frankstown Road and Hileah Drive will occur according to the following schedule:

Monday through Thursday nights – 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday nights – 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Saturday nights – 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Work includes milling and paving, concrete patching, base repairs, drainage improvements, guide rail updates, and pavement marking installation.

The project is part of a $4.83 group paving job. A. Liberoni, Inc. is the prime contractor. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in early December 2020.

Motorists should use caution and allow extra time when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

