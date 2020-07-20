Route 2018 Improvement Work Begins Tuesday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on Route 2108 (Beeler Street/Wilkins Avenue/South Dallas Avenue) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Tuesday, July 21 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through late October on the following roadways:

Beeler Street between Forbes Avenue and Wilkins Avenue

Wilkins Avenue between Beeler Street and South Dallas Avenue

South Dallas Avenue between Wilkins Avenue and Penn Avenue

Work includes milling and paving, concrete patching, base repairs, drainage improvements, manhole and utility box work, and pavement marking installation.

The project is part of a $4.15 group paving job. A. Folino Construction, Inc. is the prime contractor.

Motorists should use caution and allow extra time when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

