Walmart Selects Dorchester County as Site for New Distribution Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Walmart has announced plans to build a $220 million distribution center in Dorchester County, near Ridgeville, South Carolina. The announcement was the culmination of an effort, supported by state, county and local officials, to strengthen Walmart’s supply chain network while creating more than 1,000 new jobs.

Once completed, the new storage and cross-dock facility will span nearly three million square feet. This direct import distribution center, which will take approximately 14 months to build, will supply several regional distribution centers supporting approximately 850 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across South Carolina and beyond.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The Council also awarded Dorchester County a $5 million Set-Aside grant to assist with related project costs.

Quotes

“At a time when job creation is so vital, and- more than ever- our customers are relying on Walmart for the essentials they need during this unprecedented time, we are excited about the impact this new facility will have on the regional economy and how it will help us better serve customers across the Southeast. We found a great partner in the state of South Carolina and we’re grateful for the support we received from Dorchester County, the South Carolina Ports Authority, the Department of Commerce and so many others who helped make this project a reality.” –Walmart Executive Vice President of Supply Chain Greg Smith

“Walmart has proven to be an exemplary partner that is committed to South Carolina and our citizens. We couldn't be prouder that such an important and successful company has decided to invest in our people and create even more jobs for hardworking South Carolinians. We look forward to continuing this fruitful partnership and seeing all that it will mean to both Walmart and our state in the future.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“Walmart’s decision to grow its South Carolina presence and build a new distribution center in Dorchester County is a tremendous reason to celebrate. This announcement speaks volumes to our state’s logistics advantages, infrastructure and business-friendly environment. We’re thrilled to have Walmart on the roster of renowned companies calling the Palmetto State home.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Walmart is the recognized leader in supply chain innovation and performance. Having this world-class company choose our market for their distribution center is the ultimate vote of confidence in S.C. Ports and in South Carolina. Walmart’s investment will create jobs for South Carolinians and boost cargo volumes at the Port of Charleston. We are experts at moving goods just-in-time for global companies. We are thrilled to partner with Walmart to further their growth and impact for years to come.” – S.C. Ports Authority President and CEO Jim Newsome

“We are tickled to welcome Walmart’s newest distribution center to western Dorchester County. A project such as this would not have been possible without the county’s long-term commitment to infrastructure improvements and our strong relationship with the S.C. Ports Authority. We are grateful for Walmart’s faith in the county and excited for the new jobs this project will bring to our community.” – Dorchester County Council Chairman George Bailey

“The Charleston region is perfectly positioned for global distribution, offering prime access to one-third of the U.S. population and the deepest seaport on the East Coast. This historic announcement aligns with the One Region Global Competitiveness strategy, which identified distribution centers as vital to the growth of the region's advanced logistics sector. We are so pleased the company selected Dorchester County, and we wish them much success.” –Charleston Regional Development Alliance Board Chair John Hagerty