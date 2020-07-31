Villarreal Law Firm Announces Post on Finding an 18-wheeler Accident Attorney Near Brownsville, Harlingen and Others
When an 18-wheeler has an accident with a car, the car and its occupants often suffer the brunt of the damage.
Physics means that when an 18-wheeler has an accident with a car, the car and its occupants often suffer the brunt of the damage.”BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, USA, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Villarreal Law Firm a team of best-in-class accident lawyers working Brownsville, Texas, and surrounding areas in Cameron County such as Harlingen, San Benito, and South Padre Island, is proud to announce a new blog post on the topic of finding an accident attorney with knowledge of so-called “18 wheeler accidents.” “18 wheelers,” of course, refer to the large trucks that rumble up and down the highways of the Rio Grande Valley, especially with the vibrant cross-border traffic between the United States and Mexico.18 wheeler accident attorney in Brownsville and the RGV of Texas
— Javier Villarreal
“Physics means that when an 18-wheeler has an accident with a car, the car and its occupants often suffer the brunt of the damage,” explained attorney Javier Villarreal, a managing partner at the Villarreal law firm. “Our latest blog post dives into some of the issues and injustices when individuals in cars collide with large trucks here on the highways of Cameron County. Sadly, injury accidents are bound to occur and the occupants and their loved ones will benefit from a legal team that understands the law and how to litigate against the major corporations that own most 18-wheelers.”
Persons who would like to read the new post on 18 wheeler accident issues can visit https://jvlawfirm.net/south-texas-may-be-huge-and-has-plenty-of-18-wheelers-which-are-also-huge/. The post explains the simple fact that, because of their size, accidents involving 18-wheelers can cause serious injuries to the occupants. And if a car has four occupants, and they are all injured, there may be four cases against the 18-wheeler because everybody’s injuries are going to be different and the amounts of compensation will therefore differ. The one thing that is certain, however, is that the insurance company of the 18-wheeler is in for a lot of damages and will fight to try to pay out as little as possible. For these reasons, the post advocates that consumers reach out to a Brownsville-area 18-wheeler attorney to discuss possible litigation.
FINDING THE BEST 18 WHEELER ACCIDENT ATTORNEY IN CAMERON COUNTY
Here is background about this release. When a tragic accident occurs between a car and an 18-wheeler or large truck, the first and most important step is for everyone to seek safety and do what is necessary to deal with any injuries. The police and emergency service personnel should be called immediately. Secondarily, however, once that initial emergency is over, the case will turn to issues of fact and of law. Who is at fault? Is it the car or the 18-wheeler? And, after any finding of fault, what are the damages and who should pay whom and how much? These are not simple questions. They rely on a skilled assessment of both the facts and the law, and a willingness to do battle with well-funded insurance company attorneys who will aggressively fight for the interests of their clients, the insurance companies, and to pay as little as possible in damages to the victim. For these reasons, anyone who is involved in a trucking accident in the RGV (Rio Grande Valley) is urged to consult an attorney as soon as possible. Persons who would like to read more online about 18-wheeler accidents can visit the informational page at https://jvlawfirm.net/practice-areas/18-wheeler-accidents/.
ABOUT THE VILLARREAL LAW FIRM
The law firm of Javier Villarreal offers a team of attorneys, considered among the best personal injury attorneys near Harlingen, Texas, and surrounding cities in Cameron County. Whether a person is looking for an auto or car accident attorney, a lawyer with broad experience in trucking accidents and litigation (including 18 wheelers), or a lawyer for injuries that resulted from a motorcycle, boating, or other forms of accidents (including slip and fall), the Villarreal team of attorneys can help. The attorneys fight for client rights throughout Cameron County – and are known as the top personal injury lawyers in Brownsville and Harlingen, from Los Fresnos to San Benito, and in all of South Padre Island.
