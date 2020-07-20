The Gates of Avalon: Path of the Ghost Warrior By Karl R. Krueger Released For Worldwide Distribution

Book Is Perfect For Action, Fantasy, and Adventure Lovers

MT. HOREB, WI, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gates of Avalon: Path of the Ghost Warrior (ISBN-13: 978-1641116657) by Karl R. Krueger has been released for worldwide distribution. The book is perfect for any action, fantasy, and adventure lover. Disappearing thousands of centuries before our time, “the old ones” left behind five great artifacts. These artifacts act as seemingly harmless gates until the mighty warriors of Asgaard fall in a night, as the gates unleash blood and flames. The empire knows that the darkness has swallowed them and they do not stand a chance against this new enemy, however the crippled old man, Theodore Schmidt might.

“This was an amazing book,” one reader said. “It normally takes me a week to two to read a book but I read this in 3 days. I couldn’t put it down. It’s a mix of fantasy, wild west and history all rolled into one. The author did an amazing job developing characters. I can’t wait until the next book comes out!”

The book offers a unique mix of fantasy, adventure, and history, appealing to a wide variety of readers.

About the author

Karl L. Kruger grew up on a farm in Wisconsin. Graduating from the University of Wisconsin, he worked in Agri-Business and eventually became a Deputy Sheriff. His long career in law enforcement included training in accident reconstruction and a lengthy stint in TRT-EOD (Tactical Response Team - Explosive Ordinance Disposal). After retiring from police work, Karl began to manufacture historical gaming figures (toys). He has also written rule sets for historical gaming. The author still lives in rural Wisconsin, with his wife, a grandson and a few dozen chickens.

The book can be purchased on amazon.com.