Cayman Islands Civil Svc. AC Credit Union Ltd. signs up for Smart Solution’s Universa Premier Digital Core Banking Suite
Universa’s flexible, feature rich and cost-effective suite of products continues to upscale its fintech influenceAURORA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Solution is proud of its ability to continue upscaling its worldwide client portfolio, having been chosen recently as the platform of choice by a new client in a new area of the Caribbean. With Cayman Islands Civil Service Association Cooperative Credit Union (CICSACCU) signing up for the Universa Premier Digital Core Banking Suite, Smart Solution expands its presence in the Caribbean once again by establishing its product in the Cayman Islands. While the initial talks and negotiations with CICSACCU, as well as the signing of the Agreement, took place in person prior to the outbreak of the current pandemic, all subsequent communications and readiness preparations continue to take place on a remote basis for both parties involved.
“Our Vision is to be the “first-choice financial services provider” for our members and we believe the technological enhancements that Smart Solution’s Universa will bring, best suits our needs on that journey.” said Patricia Estwick, CEO of CICSACCU. She went on to state: “The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us many lessons, but the ability to deliver financial services while working outside the office was the main lesson. Universa will greatly enhance this ability for our Credit Union and further strengthen our business continuity plan.”
CICSACCU was created to help employees of the Cayman Islands Government, and later also of the local utility companies, with their financial needs. After careful research and evaluation, it was ready to embrace the Universa suite of products and services to assist it in adapting to the fintech trends making inroads in the financial services sector. As a renowned fintech provider of banking and financial management solutions, Smart Solution is always pleased to offer its innovative products to support client visions and needs. The Universa software, a browser-based digital banking platform, incorporates an agile and rapid release development process which enables Smart Solution to rapidly translate client business needs or new ideas into customizable system functionalities. Access to Universa’s highly configurable functionalities is under the client’s full control by means of Universa’s security framework. The possibilities for customization are endless and new additions are seamless. With CICSACCU having joined the Universa family, Smart Solution continues to enhance and solidify the reputation of Universa as one of the most prominent contenders in leading-edge banking platforms in Canada, the Caribbean and Central America.
“Our Universa platform supports both SaaS and in-house delivery models as well as Tier 1 security. CICSACCU has chosen the SaaS delivery model which is an excellent choice based on the overall economic constraints of having to build and service one’s own in-house server infrastructure.” declared Iean Tait, President and CEO of Smart Solution. He added that, “All the pre-conversion preparatory work for CICSACCU’s eventual migration to Universa is taking place on a completely remote basis as our staff works from home in order to protect and keep them safe in these difficult pandemic times. Even though COVID-19 creates its challenges, Universa’s market penetration continues to accelerate with additional conversions scheduled for 2020 and beyond. Many institutions are looking for ways to keep up with new and emerging market technologies. switch to Universa will provide them with the needed tools to meet those challenges and embrace the future.”
About Cayman Islands Civil Services Association Cooperative Credit Union Ltd. (CICSACCU)
It was founded in 1975 by seven Cayman Islands Government Civil Servants, incorporated in 1976 and is focused on: providing services to members only at low fees; encouraging saving; and offering competitive loans to members. Located on Grand Cayman, by 1979/1980 CICSACCU had grown in membership to the point where it opened a branch on Cayman Brac Island, a popular point for deep-sea fishing expeditions. Today, after having opened its doors to the employees of various Cayman Islands Utilities in 2001, it continues to grow both in number of members as well as in deposits managed to the point where it is ready to seize new opportunities for growth and member service.
About Smart Solution
For over 35 years, Smart Solution and its group of companies has provided innovative core banking systems and financial management solutions to Credit Unions, Banks, Trusts and other financial organizations worldwide. Smart Solution supports a diverse client base, including some of the top Canadian Credit Unions and innovative financial institutions both in Canada and abroad. It prides itself in its attention to detail and in its team of qualified experts focused on providing exceptional service and support. Its strengths lie in its efficiency, its expertise, and its constant focus on innovation and rapid functionality improvements.
