Kennedy Calls On Brownley To Join Her In Refusing Super PAC Support

Kennedy Signs Pledge Not to Accept Outside Third Party Support

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES , July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Ronda Kennedy, the Republican nominee for U.S. Congress in California’s Twenty-Sixth District, announced that she is signing a pledge to keep special interest support out of the race for Congress. She called upon Congresswoman Julia Brownley to follow suit and refuse support from Super PACs in the form of independent expenditures. Kennedy proposed that both campaigns refuse special interest groups from running ads to influence the congressional race. In her proposal, Kennedy said that If an outside group runs an advertisement on television, radio, or online, the campaign that benefits must pay a penalty to charity. For example, if an anti-Kennedy group spends $100,000 disparaging her, Brownley must donate $50,000 from her campaign account to the charity of Kennedy’s choice. Kennedy believes if both campaigns agree to this, this will allow for a more constructive campaign and allow voters to make a more informed decision. Kennedy again renewed her call for a series of 15 debated between her and Brownley between now until Election Day throughout the 26th District.

“Voters on both sides of the political spectrum are sick and tired of special interest groups trying to buy elections,” said Ronda Kennedy, Republican nominee for U.S. Congress in California’s Twenty-Sixth District. “They are inundated with ads from special interests and believe their elected officials serve the special interests and not the voters who elected them. That is why I am calling upon Congresswoman Brownley to join me in agreeing to reject support from Super PACs in the form of independent expenditures.

“Let’s give the voters of California’s Twenty Sixth District a clean campaign, devoid of special interests,” continued Kennedy. “This campaign should be one of ideas and provide the voters with a clear and stark choice on who they want to represent them in Washington. It is for that reason that I am also renewing my call for Congresswoman Brownley to join me in a series of 15 debates throughout the district. Let’s give the voters a campaign they all can be proud of Congresswoman Brownley.”

Ronda Kennedy is currently a practicing lawyer in Ventura County as well as the Dean of a California law school. She lives in Oak Park with her husband Michael and her seven-year-old triplets, Annabel, Bianca, and Liam.

