Delays likely as maintenance crews pave portions of I-80 west of Rawlins

RAWLINS, Wyo. — Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation are scheduled to begin paving portions of I-80 just outside of Rawlins on Monday.

Crews will be paving near mile markers 206 and 209, with the bulk of the work occurring at the Johnson Road exit (exit 209) west of Rawlins. A ramp closure will be in effect on the westbound on-ramp.

The closure is expected to take most of the day Monday as crews lay down asphalt and wait for it to cool. Westbound traffic wanting to use the on-ramp during the closure will be directed via detours back eastbound to exit 211, where they will be able to merge westbound.

Work at exit 206 will start in the morning and should be finished around lunchtime, but delays are likely during that small window. Motorists should stay alert and be ready to slow down for potential lane closures and flaggers, among other traffic control measures. All project schedules are subject to change, including due to weather conditions or equipment availability.

This work is part of a county-wide paving project that started earlier this month.

