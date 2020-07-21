The 50 Best Recession-Proof Businesses to Start in 2020, According to Franchise Business Owners
Independent Research Firm Identifies the Franchise Brands with the Greatest Opportunity to Perform in the Recession Based on Owner Satisfaction Data
Not only do the companies on this list have outstanding satisfaction among their owners, but we feel they have the greatest opportunity to perform in these historic times.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review, an independent market research firm serving the franchise sector, has announced the 50 Best Recession Proof Businesses for 2020.
Franchise Business Review provides ratings of franchise opportunities based solely on survey research that measures franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every business owner in some way. Over the past few months, the franchise community has pulled together during this crisis to support and help protect their franchise owners - something independently owned businesses don’t have. That makes franchising uniquely positioned to survive, innovate, and recover much faster than other businesses,” said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Franchising has historically performed well in a recession, and for people seeking to own their own business, the recession-proof companies on this list hold a strong advantage to outperform their competitors in the years ahead.”
To identify the best recession-proof businesses, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from over 28,000 franchise owners, representing 307 brands on their overall satisfaction, financial opportunity, training and support, and likelihood to recommend their brand to others, among other key factors. The franchise companies on this list represent numerous industry segments, as well as a wide range of investment levels – including a number of businesses you can start with an initial investment (cash required) under $25,000.
“We have surveyed thousands of franchise owners in our many years of research. From our perspective, franchisee satisfaction is one of the most important factors to consider before investing in any franchise opportunity,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “Not only do the companies on this list have outstanding satisfaction among their owners, but we feel they have the greatest opportunity to perform in these historic times.”
Visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 50 Best Recession-Proof Franchises. Research on the 2021 Top Overall Franchises, as well as research on the best franchises in various sectors, is now underway. Franchisors who are interested in participating should visit: https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/awards/.
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.
