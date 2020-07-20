PennDOT Reopens Darby Paoli Road Bridge Over Wigwam Run in Radnor Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today reopened the Darby Paoli Road bridge over Wigwam Run in Radnor Township, Delaware County, following replacement. Darby Paoli Road between Newtown Road and Godfrey Road had been closed and detoured since January.

Darby-Paoli Road is expected to close between Brooke Road and Newtown Road, for construction of the Little Darby Creek structure sometime next month, after required utility relocation work is completed. The posted detour will use Church Road, St. David’s Road, Route 252 (Newtown Street Road) and Goshen Road.

Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone during the entire length of construction. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas because slowdowns will occur.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

This project was driven by the need to replace both bridges that are rated in fair condition. Originally built circa 1905 and 1935, improvements are needed to enhance the safety and operations of the two bridges because of their age and state of deterioration.

For the bridge over Wigwam Run, the new structure will be a single cell 8-foot by 6-foot reinforced box culvert. The new span over Little Darby Creek will be a single cell 20-foot by 12-foot reinforced box culvert. The new structures will carry 12-foot lanes and four-foot shoulders. The walls on both bridges will be adorned with natural stone facing.

Richard E. Pierson Construction Co., Inc., of Woodstown, NJ is the general contractor on the $2,360,324 project which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

The entire project is expected to be completed in fall of 2020.

