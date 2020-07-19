Update on New York State's Progress During COVID-19 Pandemic

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

"We're continuing to progress forward through the COVID-19 pandemic in the face of a continued explosion of cases throughout the United States, and that's reflected in today's hospitalizations—the lowest number since March 18—and rate of positive cases," Governor Cuomo said. "During these confining and frustrating times, I know it's tempting to be tired of the many rules and guidelines the state has issued, but I reiterate that this pandemic is far from over, and the incredible compliance and fortitude of New Yorkers are key parts of our ability to fight COVID-19. Socially distance, wear a mask, wash your hands and stay New York Smart."

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 722 (-21)

Patients Newly Admitted - 79 (+14)

Hospital Counties - 30

Number ICU - 160 (-12)

Number ICU with Intubation - 96 (-4)

Total Discharges - 72,161 (+97)

Deaths - 13

Total Deaths - 25,048

Of the 46,204 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 502, or 1.08 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 1.1% 0.7% 0.8% Central New York 0.6% 0.9% 1.1% Finger Lakes 0.9% 0.9% 0.8% Long Island 0.9% 1.0% 0.9% Mid-Hudson 0.8% 0.9% 0.6% Mohawk Valley 1.8% 1.4% 1.5% New York City 1.0% 1.3% 1.3% North Country 0.3% 0.4% 0.4% Southern Tier 0.7% 0.7% 1.2% Western New York 1.2% 1.3% 1.0%

The Governor also confirmed 502 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 406,807 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 406,807 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,318 3 Allegany 71 0 Broome 883 6 Cattaraugus 145 0 Cayuga 129 0 Chautauqua 194 0 Chemung 154 1 Chenango 182 0 Clinton 113 2 Columbia 492 1 Cortland 69 1 Delaware 93 0 Dutchess 4,376 3 Erie 8,035 19 Essex 51 0 Franklin 40 0 Fulton 267 1 Genesee 257 1 Greene 272 1 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 206 2 Jefferson 105 1 Lewis 33 1 Livingston 158 1 Madison 383 1 Monroe 4,401 18 Montgomery 143 0 Nassau 42,622 28 Niagara 1,382 7 NYC 221,419 298 Oneida 1,940 3 Onondaga 3,278 16 Ontario 324 0 Orange 10,931 10 Orleans 288 0 Oswego 229 0 Otsego 98 4 Putnam 1,391 1 Rensselaer 651 1 Rockland 13,793 9 Saratoga 637 2 Schenectady 915 5 Schoharie 62 0 Schuyler 16 0 Seneca 80 2 St. Lawrence 242 0 Steuben 281 1 Suffolk 42,466 26 Sullivan 1,473 0 Tioga 170 1 Tompkins 208 9 Ulster 1,901 1 Warren 287 1 Washington 250 0 Wayne 227 2 Westchester 35,515 12 Wyoming 104 0 Yates 51 0

Yesterday, there were 13 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,048. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: