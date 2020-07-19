Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 563 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,469 in the last 365 days.

Update on New York State's Progress During COVID-19 Pandemic

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

 

"We're continuing to progress forward through the COVID-19 pandemic in the face of a continued explosion of cases throughout the United States, and that's reflected in today's hospitalizations—the lowest number since March 18—and rate of positive cases," Governor Cuomo said. "During these confining and frustrating times, I know it's tempting to be tired of the many rules and guidelines the state has issued, but I reiterate that this pandemic is far from over, and the incredible compliance and fortitude of New Yorkers are key parts of our ability to fight COVID-19. Socially distance, wear a mask, wash your hands and stay New York Smart."

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 722 (-21)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 79 (+14)
  • Hospital Counties - 30
  • Number ICU - 160 (-12)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 96 (-4)
  • Total Discharges - 72,161 (+97)
  • Deaths - 13
  • Total Deaths - 25,048

 

Of the 46,204 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 502, or 1.08 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

Capital Region

1.1%

0.7%

0.8%

Central New York

0.6%

0.9%

1.1%

Finger Lakes

0.9%

0.9%

0.8%

Long Island

0.9%

1.0%

0.9%

Mid-Hudson

0.8%

0.9%

0.6%

Mohawk Valley

1.8%

1.4%

1.5%

New York City

1.0%

1.3%

1.3%

North Country

0.3%

0.4%

0.4%

Southern Tier

0.7%

0.7%

1.2%

Western New York

1.2%

1.3%

1.0%

 

The Governor also confirmed 502 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 406,807 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 406,807 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,318

3

Allegany

71

0

Broome

883

6

Cattaraugus

145

0

Cayuga

129

0

Chautauqua

194

0

Chemung

154

1

Chenango

182

0

Clinton

113

2

Columbia

492

1

Cortland

69

1

Delaware

93

0

Dutchess

4,376

3

Erie

8,035

19

Essex

51

0

Franklin

40

0

Fulton

267

1

Genesee

257

1

Greene

272

1

Hamilton

6

0

Herkimer

206

2

Jefferson

105

1

Lewis

33

1

Livingston

158

1

Madison

383

1

Monroe

4,401

18

Montgomery

143

0

Nassau

42,622

28

Niagara

1,382

7

NYC

221,419

298

Oneida

1,940

3

Onondaga

3,278

16

Ontario

324

0

Orange

10,931

10

Orleans

288

0

Oswego

229

0

Otsego

98

4

Putnam

1,391

1

Rensselaer

651

1

Rockland

13,793

9

Saratoga

637

2

Schenectady

915

5

Schoharie

62

0

Schuyler

16

0

Seneca

80

2

St. Lawrence

242

0

Steuben

281

1

Suffolk

42,466

26

Sullivan

1,473

0

Tioga

170

1

Tompkins

208

9

Ulster

1,901

1

Warren

287

1

Washington

250

0

Wayne

227

2

Westchester

35,515

12

Wyoming

104

0

Yates

51

0

 

Yesterday, there were 13 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,048. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Bronx

1

Kings

1

Manhattan

1

Monroe

1

Nassau

1

Queens

2

Rensselaer

1

Suffolk

1

Sullivan

1

Westchester

3

You just read:

Update on New York State's Progress During COVID-19 Pandemic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.