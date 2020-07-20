8th Circuit decides 3 N.D. cases

The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit has issued opinions in three North Dakota cases: it affirmed the conviction in heroin-distribution conspiracy case; it affirmed a summary judgment in a bankruptcy case related to an oil exploration agreement; and it affirmed the sentence in a drug distribution case.

