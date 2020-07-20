Coercive Interrogation Is A Product Of Inadequate Investigation Says Forensic Expert Brian Leslie
Suppression Hearing
“A presumption of guilt” is a prerequisite for conducting an interrogation.
"BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Leslie is a nationally recognized Forensic Expert In coercive interrogation methods and founded Criminal Case Consultants Inc. ( www.coerciveinterrogationexpert.com ) a consulting firm located in Buffalo, New York. Leslie has been qualified and testifies regularly as an expert in Sate, Federal and Military courts throughout the United Sates. Leslie says that if investigators would use an inductive method of investigation rather than a deductive model the witness and victim's credibility would be first tested prior to targeting a suspect for interrogation. This is especially important on major felony cases where the stakes are high for any potential suspect targeted.
— Brian Leslie
Leslie says that an inductive method of investigation refers to a model used when investigators accept all information during an investigation vetting and the source of the information for credibility as well as the information the source provides. If the information provided is credible but the source may not be due to conflict or may have an interest in the result of the investigation, a second source should be sought to corroborate the provided information. This is not the case in the deductive model which is used all too often when investigators only accept information that fits their initial hunch or theory, of how the crime occurred and who the prime suspects are. In this investigative model, adverse or exculpatory evidence is potentially ignored thus creating the framework for a specific narrative the investigator is attempting to achieve.
“The purpose of an interview is to gather factual evidence during an investigation prior to interrogating a suspect. There is an important distinction between an interview and an interrogation. The purpose of an interrogation is to solicit a confession not to gather factual evidence. This should have been done during the investigative stage. The presumption of guilt should have already been met prior to interrogating a suspect.” Leslie says. When this minimum threshold is not met, Leslie says the chance for making a false allegation or in some cases having a wrong suspect is high.
Brian Leslie ( www.coerciveinterrogationexpert.com )is a nationally recognized forensic expert focusing on coercive police interrogation and interview techniques. The author of three books – Reaction Analysis Profiling, Deception of a Witness, and Visual Liar – Leslie has over 14 years of previous law enforcement experience. He is regularly retained to examine and testify on the contents of written, video and audio interrogations and witness/victim interviews that were conducted by law enforcement.
