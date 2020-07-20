Interstate 70 Lane Restrictions

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 is informing all motorists traveling along Interstate 70 of single lane restrictions which will occur both east and westbound between Exit 44 (Arnold City) and Exit 46 (Route 51). The lane restrictions will begin on Wednesday, July 22 at 9 pm and will occur Sunday through Thursday, 9 pm to 5 am and will end on Wednesday, July 29 at 5 am.

The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to drill geotechnical test borings for future roadway design.

All work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 770 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135