Lehigh County: Utility Work on Hamilton Boulevard

​

County: Lehigh

Municipality: Lower Macungie Twp.

Road name: Hamilton Boulevard at Brookside Road

Between: - and -

Type of work: Utility Work

Work being done by: Local Utility

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: There will be traffic control at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard and Brookside Road to facilitate UGI gas main work. Please use caution and expect delays.

Start date: 7/20/20

Est completion date: 7/20/20

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 10:00 AM To 05:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No

Change/Update: