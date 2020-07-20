Lehigh County: Utility Work on Hamilton Boulevard
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Lower Macungie Twp.
Road name: Hamilton Boulevard at Brookside Road
Between: - and -
Type of work: Utility Work
Work being done by: Local Utility
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: There will be traffic control at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard and Brookside Road to facilitate UGI gas main work. Please use caution and expect delays.
Start date: 7/20/20
Est completion date: 7/20/20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 10:00 AM To 05:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update: