Lehigh County: Utility Work on Hamilton Boulevard

County:  Lehigh

Municipality:  Lower Macungie Twp.

Road name:  Hamilton Boulevard at Brookside Road

Between:  - and -

Type of work:  Utility Work

Work being done by:  Local Utility

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  There will be traffic control at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard and Brookside Road to facilitate UGI gas main work. Please use caution and expect delays.

Start date:  7/20/20

Est completion date:  7/20/20

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  10:00 AM To 05:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  No

Change/Update: 

Lehigh County: Utility Work on Hamilton Boulevard

