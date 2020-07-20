U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) Lane Closures at Night This Week for Viaduct Rehabilitation in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Nighttime lane closures will be in place in both directions this week on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) for construction on the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in North Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedule is:

Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane between the 16th Street and Fox Street overpasses; and

Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane between the Fox Street and 16th Street overpasses.

Traffic in either direction also may be slowed periodically for equipment repositioning and other activities in the work area during the overnight construction. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) through the work area because slowdowns and backups will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The contractor is currently rehabilitating and repainting the structural components and placing new concrete pavement on the center section of the half-mile-long viaduct.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J. is the general contractor on the $90.7 million project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to be completed in late 2022. For more information, visit www.us1wav.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

