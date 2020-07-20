Dakota Datebook: Suffrage at the State Fair

Prairie Public

On this date in 1914, suffragists were prepping to represent their cause at the North Dakota State Fair, to be held in Fargo from July 20-25.

The booth in the merchant’s pavilion was assembled by Dan Darrow, Charles Amidon, and Cy Poppler, and the Grand Forks Daily Herald called it “well-worth seeing from the artistic standpoint alone.”

Multiple women would manage the booth, distributing literature, and selling pennants, candy, and buttons. They also would sell a special North Dakota issue of the Woman’s Journal, the suffrage publication published in Boston.

