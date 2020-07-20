Route 3034 Chartiers Street Slope Stabilization Work Underway in Bridgeville

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slope stabilization work is underway on Chartiers Street (Route 3034) in Bridgeville Borough, Allegheny County.

Slope stabilization work requiring the closure of Chartiers Street between Elm Street and the intersection with Bank Street/Lesnett Road/Mayview Road will continue around-the-clock through 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 21. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

West of the Closure

Follow Chartiers Street to Elm Street

Turn left onto Elm Street

Turn right onto Bank Street

Follow Bank Street back to Chartiers Street

End detour

East of the Closure

From the Chartiers Street/Bank Street intersection, take Bank Street heading north

Turn left onto Gregg Avenue

Turn right onto Chartiers Street

End detour

The work will be conducted by A. Liberoni Construction. The road closure may extend into Wednesday, July 22. Additional details will be provided in advance of the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

