Route 3034 Chartiers Street Slope Stabilization Work Underway in Bridgeville

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slope stabilization work is underway on Chartiers Street (Route 3034) in Bridgeville Borough, Allegheny County.

Slope stabilization work requiring the closure of Chartiers Street between Elm Street and the intersection with Bank Street/Lesnett Road/Mayview Road will continue around-the-clock through 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 21. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

West of the Closure

  • Follow Chartiers Street to Elm Street

  • Turn left onto Elm Street

  • Turn right onto Bank Street

  • Follow Bank Street back to Chartiers Street

  • End detour

East of the Closure

  • From the Chartiers Street/Bank Street intersection, take Bank Street heading north

  • Turn left onto Gregg Avenue

  • Turn right onto Chartiers Street

  • End detour

The work will be conducted by A. Liberoni Construction. The road closure may extend into Wednesday, July 22. Additional details will be provided in advance of the work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

