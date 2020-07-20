Flag Alert: Lowering of U.S. and NC Flags To Half-Staff In Honor of US Rep. John Lewis and Rev. C.T. Vivian

Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning immediately, Saturday, July 18, 2020 through sunset on Sunday, July 19, 2020 to honor the lives of U.S. Representaive John Lewis and Reverend C.T. Vivian, two great leaders who dedicated their lives to justice and peace. These two friends both resided in Atlanta and died on the same day, July 17.

An Alabama native, Rep. Lewis, age 80, was a life-long civil rights organizer, author and public servant. Rep. Lewis was the youngest person to address the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. He was a central organizer of the 1965 Selma, Alabama voting rights march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge; a bold, courageous demonstration that was ultimately met with violence and brutality. The nationally televised altercation, now known as ‘Bloody Sunday’, became the catalyst for the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Rep. Lewis served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1987 until his death.

A Missouri native, Rev. Vivian, age 95, was a life-long civil rights leader, minister, teacher and author. Rev. Vivian was a Freedom Rider who served as the first National Affiliates Director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. A co-organizer of the Nashville Student Movement and the Selma Voting Rights Movement, he was a preacher, political strategist, and a champion for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Rev. Vivian was a prominent advisor to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the early American Civil Rights Movement and was named Dean of Shaw Divinity School in 1972.

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all U.S. and North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.

