Cyclists Across U.S. Raise $550,000 for Lung Health and COVID-19 Research

Cyclists from across the U.S. participated in this year's virtual Trek Across Maine that raised funds for COVID-19 research. (Photo/Trek Across Maine).

Left to right: Eva McKenna, 9, Kelsey Glynn, 8 and her father, Greg Glynn of Augusta, Maine take a photo together during a ride on the Kennebec River Rail Trail, June 20, 2020. (Photo/Trek Across Maine)