St. Joseph’s Home Care Implements SeamlessMD Digital Care to Monitor Employee Health During COVID-19 Health Crisis
The digital platform is used to monitor employees for COVID-19 symptoms and provide up-to-date, evidence-based education – keeping employees and patients safeHAMILTON, ON, CANADA, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Joseph’s Home Care (SJHC) today announced that it has implemented SeamlessMD’s digital care platform to support the homecare organization's employees with daily digital screening and ongoing education for COVID-19. SeamlessMD is being used by SJHC to remotely track employee COVID-19 status and symptoms; to educate employees on proper COVID-19 self-care; and to regularly determine when employees are “cleared for work”, need to “stay home in isolation” or take other self-care actions. SeamlessMD also provides a centralized dashboard and real-time notifications for SJHC’s occupational health department to monitor employee COVID-19 trends and to quickly determine which employees are safe to work.
“Employee health and patient safety during COVID-19 is a top priority,” says Carolyn Gosse, President of St. Joseph’s Home Care. “Partnering with SeamlessMD enables us to keep our employees safe, and by extension, keeping the patients we care for safe as well.”
St. Joseph’s Home Care provides many services to the community, including:
Community Support Services
• At Home Personal Care, Caregiver Relief and Respite Care;
• Home Cleaning & Maintenance, Food Services;
• Retirement Home and Transitional Beds at First Place, Private Personal Support Services; and
• Falls Prevention
Home Care Services: Nursing & Integrated Comprehensive Care (ICC)
• Visiting Nursing, Private Duty Nursing; and
• Foot Care
“We are excited to play a supporting role in keeping St. Joseph’s Home Care’s employees and patients safe during this pandemic,” said Dr. Joshua Liu, CEO at SeamlessMD. “This partnership is a direct result of St. Joseph’s Home Care and St. Joseph’s Health Care System’s focus on innovation to safeguard the health of their employees and patients.”
For more information on SeamlessMD’s COVID-19 solutions, please visit: seamless.md/covid-19-solutions
