“Law and Emotional Order” Partnership between the National Center for Performance Health and the Pasco Sheriff’s Office

The National Center for Performance Health (NCPH) has cultivated a unique training partnership over the last year with the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

The National Center for Performance Health (NCPH) has cultivated a unique training partnership over the last year with the Pasco Sheriff's Office. The partnership includes an innovative learning enterprise, initiated in October, 2019, that is called "Law and Emotional Order." This innovative training is designed to enhance employee well-being and resiliency and is conducted throughout the organization. The training is an additive platform to enhance the existing Pasco Sheriff's Office Human Performance, Leadership Development and Resiliency Programs that were instituted in 2019.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office Human Performance, Leadership Development and Resiliency Programs were established in February 2019, under the direction of Sheriff Chris Nocco, to improve longevity, injury prevention, and overall mental and physical fitness for all employees of the Sheriff’s Office and to optimize the overall performance and health of the agency.

These programs also feature a Resiliency Center, located at the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center, which incorporates state of the art fitness equipment with advanced physical performance training methods based from the EXOS human performance advisor (EXOS is a worldwide human performance company that primarily services professional athletes, elite units in the military, and corporations). Sheriff Nocco stated, “the Human Performance program is the physical component to increasing our capabilities, but requires a mental element to complete the cycle of leader and member overall development.”

The “Law and Emotional Order” trainings are led by Rahul N. Mehra, M.D., CEO and Chief Physician Executive for NCPH. As a physician for over three decades, Dr. Mehra has been helping children, collegiate/professional athletes, physicians, lawyers, and employer groups optimize human performance by mitigating emotional stress related to job functions, an important realization for first responders who often face stressful situations each time they work.

“Sheriff Nocco’s transformative vision to focus on the mind-body connection for his staff will lead to healthier and happier employees. I am humbled to be part of a process that is so cutting edge”, said Dr. Mehra. These trainings strive to enhance the emotional and social intelligence and well-being for all participants.

About National Center for Performance Health

The National Center for Performance Health is a unique organization designed with one goal in mind – to help you become your best. Our dedicated team is headquartered in Tampa, FL and led by Rahul N. Mehra, M.D. Our services are never out of reach with our professional network of over 10,000 providers, physicians, and psychologists throughout the world. All our coaches are highly qualified and hold advanced degrees in the behavioral health field with at least two years of relevant clinical experience. We use advanced medical research and technology to achieve proven results. If you’ve ever thought about taking your performance to the next level - we can help.

