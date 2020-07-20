Local Brewing Company to Honor Families of the Fallen

In Honor of the Fallen We Will Never Forget

One Family Brewing Honors the Fallen in Partnership with the Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation in Lovettsville, VA on Sept 11, 2020

LOVETTSVILLE, VA, USA, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We can’t forget the thousands of active duty military personnel that have made the ultimate sacrifice by losing their lives, serving throughout our Nation’s history. They proudly served to ensure that the freedoms of United States citizens remain just that – free. Since the war in Iraq and Afghanistan, which started 17 years ago, over 7,000 men and women have been killed and over 3,000 independent contractors have sacrificed their lives ​in service to our country.

One Family Brewing, a future brewery and farm located in Lovettsville, Virginia, not only makes quality craft beer, but they honor those who serve while giving back to charity. Most recently entered into a collaboration partnership with Funk Brewing Company out of Emmaus, PA to launch a new West Coast style IPA “The Fallen”. Each label features the names of 50+ men and women who gave their lives for our freedom as well as veterans who have succumbed to PTSD suicide. Currently distributed in Northern Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and expanding to Connecticut, Delaware, New York, New Jersey and Georgia over the next six months.

On Friday, September 11th, 2020 beginning at 11:30 AM at One Family Brewing in Lovettsville, VA, The Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation and One Family Brewing will unveil the first Gold Star Families Memorial in Northern Virginia/DC Metro area. Over the last 14 months, One Family Brewing through private donors, craft beer sales and events has raised over $50,000 for the memorial.

Mr. Hershel “Woody” Williams, 96 years old, is the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from Iwo Jima. Woody was born on a dairy farm in West Virginia and joined the United State Marine Corps in 1923. Served in the Battle of Iwo Jima with the 21st Marines, 3rd Division Marine. Mr. Williams’ actions, commitment to his fellow service members, and heroism were recognized on October 5, 1945, when he received the Congressional Medal of Honor from President Truman at the White House. Mr. Williams is the sole surviving Marine from WWII, to wear the Medal of Honor.

David Keuhner, Founder, One Family Brewing Company, states, “Our goal at One Family Brewing is very simple. Make great craft beer, partner with world class people and companies while giving back to our community and families in need. We only work with people and organizations that “Get It”. They want to be a part of something bigger than themselves.”

The state of Virginia ranks in the top ten of the most lost in combat since the start of the Iraq and Afghanistan war. Local Gold Star families serving on the committee, Ms. Vanessa Adelson Gold Star mother of SPC Stephan Mace killed October 3rd, 2009, Ms. Mandi Bennett Gold Star wife of SSG Kenneth Wade Bennett killed November 10th, 2012, Mr. Michael Ryan, Gold Star son of 1st Lt. William Ryan killed May 11th, 1969 and Jonathan Moneymaker, Gold Star brother of Lt. Matthew T. Moneymaker killed November 14th, 1999.

One Family Company – A 27 acre future farm brewery and farm located in Lovettsville, VA that’s dedicated to making great craft beer while giving back to their community and others in need. One Family, One Team, One Fight.

The Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation – The Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation is a charitable 501c(3) nonprofit organization that pursues specific endeavors and goals through the vision of Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams. The Foundation encourages, with the assistance of the American public and community leaders, establishing permanent Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments in communities throughout the United States, conducting Gold Star Families Outreach across the country, providing Living Legacy scholarships to eligible Gold Star Children, and advocating for educational benefits for all Gold Star Family members.

The impact of the Foundation’s work helps to raise public awareness about Gold Star Families’ enduring sacrifice and the ultimate sacrifice made by their Loved Ones. The Foundation wishes to educate the community about these sacrifices, reminding us all that freedom has not been and is not free.

Funk Brewing Company – Start in 2014 this family owned and operated by two brother in-laws Kyle Funk and Jon Norman brewery is located in Emmaus, PA and a taproom in Elizabethtown, PA. Funk Brewing Company specializes in hand crafted and small production craft beers.

