LoudounGo Teams with Local Businesses to Support Lovettsville, VA Gold Star Family Memorial

As a veteran and a family member of veterans, it is important we bring our community and businesses together to support the families of the Fallen Heros in Loudoun County this Memorial Day weekend." — Luke Baldwin and Jack Clark

LEESBURG, VA, USA, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOUDOUNGO TEAMS WITH LOCAL BUSINESSES TO SUPPORT LOVETTSVILLE, VA GOLD STAR MEMORIAL

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., May 20, 2020 – LoudounGo, creators of an innovative online platform that helps feature and connect local farmers and vendors with families across the Northern Virginia and Washington D.C. regions, announced today a new philanthropic program. They will donate $5 for every order placed from May 20th thru May 31st to the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument (GSFMM) that is currently being planned to be built in Lovettsville, Virginia. The monument is represented by the Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation (HWWMOHF).

As a veteran and a family member of veterans, we believe this is important to bring our community and businesses together to support the families of the Fallen Heros in Loudoun County this Memorial Day weekend.

LoudounGo owners Jack Clark and Luke Baldwin

HWWMOHF’s mission is to honor, recognize, and serve Gold Star Families and the legacy of their Loved Ones who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. They do so by establishing Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in as many communities as possible in all 50 states. Initially, the Foundation established a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Woody’s home state of West Virginia.

LoudounGo’s Luke Baldwin shared David Keuhner’s, owner of One Family Brewing and representing the Lovettsville GSFMM, service to the Fallen Heros with his father Charles C. Baldwin, Chaplain, Major General, USAF (Retired) Former Air Force Chief of Chaplains who immediately acted from Charleston, SC.

It is a great privilege for my wife and I to join with all those who will be honoring the patriots who have given their lives for our freedom, and also the Gold Star families who have in the words of President Lincoln “laid so costly a sacrifice upon the altar of freedom.” This Memorial Day, One Family Brewing and Flags of Valor will present two incredible symbols— American Flags and a Wooden Cross. The flags will allow us to say again, “On behalf of a grateful nation...” the Cross will remind us of the words of Jesus, “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.” Thank you for this opportunity.

Customers in the Washington Metro Area are able support our Fallen Hero’s families and local businesses by placing orders online and will be given the choice of curbside contactless pick-up at LoudounGo’s new fulfillment center in Leesburg, VA, or have the goods delivered within a 100+ mile radius of Leesburg every week.

LoudounGo’s online platform went live on May 15th at 8 AM EST with 9 local vendors, and within less than a week have brought on twice as many vendors. Within a year, LoudounGo hopes to support over 300 Loudoun and surrounding local farm vendors including Loudoun’s wineries, breweries and distilleries.

