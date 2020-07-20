St Johnsbury / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A403609

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/19/20 at 2017 hours

STREET: Lily Pond / Hill Street

TOWN: Lyndon, VT

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Paved

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: Unknown

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 07/19/20, at approximately 2017 hours, State Police responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Lily Pond Road near Hill Street. Witnesses advised that the male operator was temporarily unconscious, woke up and took off from the scene on foot. Troopers attempted to locate the male and could not find him. The male was described as having a small black beard, white shirt, blue jean shorts and a black helmet. Two possible names for the operator could be Tyler Gaouette or Trevor Gaouette. If anyone has information on this incident or know the whereabouts of the operator, please contact VSP St. Johnsbury 802-748-3111.