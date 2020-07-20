St Johnsbury / Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A403609
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/19/20 at 2017 hours
STREET: Lily Pond / Hill Street
TOWN: Lyndon, VT
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Paved
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: Unknown
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 07/19/20, at approximately 2017 hours, State Police responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Lily Pond Road near Hill Street. Witnesses advised that the male operator was temporarily unconscious, woke up and took off from the scene on foot. Troopers attempted to locate the male and could not find him. The male was described as having a small black beard, white shirt, blue jean shorts and a black helmet. Two possible names for the operator could be Tyler Gaouette or Trevor Gaouette. If anyone has information on this incident or know the whereabouts of the operator, please contact VSP St. Johnsbury 802-748-3111.