Road Closure- East Montpelier

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

Press Release- Highway/Traffic Notification

Please be advised that Gallison Hill Road in the area of Wheeler Road and U32 School in East Montpelier is currently closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice, and updates will be provided when the roadway has reopened.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

VSP Middlesex