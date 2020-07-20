Middlesex Barracks - Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A303047
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/19/2020 at 6:40 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: (Cabot, Vermont)
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Leonard Root
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gilman, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/19/2020 State Police responded to Cabot for a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. Subsequent investigation revealed that Root had violated a court order by contacting the victim via electronic means. Root was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 07/20/2020 at 12:30 PM to answer to the offense of violation of an abuse prevention order.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/2020 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.