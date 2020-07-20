Middlesex Barracks - Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A303047

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/19/2020 at 6:40 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Cabot, Vermont)

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Leonard Root

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gilman, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/19/2020 State Police responded to Cabot for a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. Subsequent investigation revealed that Root had violated a court order by contacting the victim via electronic means. Root was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 07/20/2020 at 12:30 PM to answer to the offense of violation of an abuse prevention order.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/2020 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.