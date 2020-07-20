NATCO is proud to partner with PCR for A Randomized, Double-Blinded, Placebo-Controlled Study on Cardiovascular Health

Botanical Diospyros kaki Thunb-Flavonoid Rich Nutrients

NATCO partners with PCR for a Randomized, Double-Blinded Placebo study on Persimmon Leaf Extract, a dietary supplement for Cardiovascular Health

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutraceuticals & Agriceuticals Technology Company, Inc is proud to partner with Princeton Consumer Research for a Randomized, double blind, placebo controlled study in 90 male/female subjects ages 40-75 years of age with borderline (stage 1) hypertension and/or borderline total cholesterol or borderline high LDL to assess the Potential of Patent Pending Persimonal™- Botanical Diospyros kaki Thunb Persimmon leaf extract highly nutritious flavonoids totaling 8~10% calculated as sum of Quercetin and Kaempferol a Nutritional Supplement to Improve Cardiovascular Health.

Study Duration: Approximately 180 Days (7 visits)

Observations: Subjects will attend the test center at screening to complete the informed consent form (ICF) and inclusion/exclusion criteria. Subjects will have their blood pressure taken to assess them for borderline hypertension and a blood sample collected for analysis to confirm borderline high total cholesterol or high LDL. Qualified subjects will return to the testing facility for baseline (Day 0). Following review of qualification, the test product, diary, and instructions for use will be dispensed according to the randomization for the study. Subjects will return for visits on Days 7, 30, 60, 90, 120, 150, and 180. Subjects will have the same procedures completed depending on which group they are included in (blood pressure, blood draw or both). On Day 180, all subjects will have a blood pressure check and blood drawn for a lipid profile for safety.

Persimonal™ purification and extraction is Patent pending technology and uniquely supplies special nutrients of highly nutritious flavonoids founded only in Botanical persimmon leaf extract.

This is exciting news for NATCO, Inc. Mr. Alkayali and Mr. Mao of Guilin China stated: this is a breakthrough in cardiovascular health support especially during this pandemic period of COVID-19. The advancements in nutraceutical science has led us to perfect a powerful Botanical immune system booster Parsimonal™. Mr. Alkayali was the first to introduce anti-aging supplements to the market more than a quarter of a century ago. NATCO specializes in innovative quality Botanical and anti-aging nutrients for longevity and good health.



