Telecom Stock iQSTEL ( $IQST) sees Jump over 190% -June 2019 Compared to June 2020, Pushes Q2 Revenues Over $11 Million

Breaking #Tech/ #Telecom #Stock News- iQSTEL (OTC: $IQST) June 2020 Revenues Jump over 190% Compared to June 2019, Pushing Q2 Revenues Over $11 Million

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2020 - iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST), a leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Telecommunications Service Provider, just closed out Q2 2020 with fantastic revenue figures. The preliminary breakdown is as follows:• June 2020 revenues: over $4.2 million, an increase surpassing 190% as compared to June 2019’s $1.44 million• Q2 revenues: over $11 million, projections of around $9 million shattered• SMS operations represent 65% of revenue stream• 60% of revenue is prepaid revenue.The complete Q2 financials along with a more in-depth summary will be posted once the accountants have completed the 10Q file.“We appreciate our shareholders’ patience during the past few months as we worked to reduce our convertible debt and completed the various mergers and acquisitions. The results so far speak for themselves. We also thank the entire iQSTEL family for their dedication and belief in our business model. Q3 and Q4 are lining up to be very exciting and we look forward to providing updates as we reach new milestones” commented Mr. Iglesias, iQSTEL Inc’s CEO.About iQSTEL Inc.:iQSTEL Inc (OTC: IQST) www.iQSTEL.com is a US-based publicly listed company offering leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Telecommunications Services with a focus on a wide range of cloud-based enhanced services to the Tier-1 and Tier-2 carriers, corporate, enterprise, as well as the retail market. iQSTEL through its subsidiaries Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, IoT Labs, IoT Smart Gas Platform, itsBchain offers a "one-stop-shopping” for international and domestic VoIP services, IP-PBX services, SMS exchange for A2P and P2P, OmniChannel Marketing, Internet of Things (IoT) applications (IoT Smart Gas Platform), 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, as well as blockchain-based platforms: Mobile Number Portability Application (MNPA) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace for VoIP, SMS and Data.About Etelix.com USA, LLC:Etelix.com USA LLC www.etelix.com is a wholly owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc.About SwissLink Carrier AG:SwissLink Carrier AG www.swisslink-carrier.com is a 51% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc.About QGlobal SMS LLC.:QGlobal SMS LLC www.qglobalsms.com is a 51% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. QGlobal SMS is a USA based company and a commercial brand founded in 2020 specialized in international and domestic SMS termination, with emphasis on the Applications to Person (A2P) and Person to Person (P2P) for Wholesale Carrier Market and Corporate Market in US.About Alcyon Cloud SMS S.A.S (Commercial Brand SMSDirectos.com):Alcyon Cloud SMS S.A.S. (Commercial Brand SMSDirectos.com), is a whole subsidiary of QGlobal SMS, a Colombian-based Application and Content Provider.About IoT Labs MX SAPI:IoT Labs MX SAPI www.iotlabs.mx , a subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc, is an Internet of Things (IoT) Mexican technology development company, creator of the “IoT Smart Gas” Platform and Application.About itsBchain LLC.:itsBchain LLC www.itsBchain.com is a 75% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. itsBchain is a blockchain technology developer and solution provider, with a strong focus on the telecom sector.Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. 