Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 76 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,914 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex / Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20A303040

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler                             

STATION: Middlesex                      

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME:07/19/2020 1220 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jay Ln, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Hood                                               

AGE:40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

VICTIM: Benjamin Mcallister

AGE:30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/19/2020 at approximately 1220 hrs the Vermont State Police were informed of an assault that had taken place on 07/18/2020 around 2300 hrs on Jay Ln in Williamstown. Benjamin Mcallister called to advise that he had been assaulted by Christopher Hood.  Investigation supported these claims and Hood was issued a citation for Simple Assault and is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 08/12/2020 at 0800.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/12/2020 0800 hrs            

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:N/A     

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Middlesex / Simple Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.