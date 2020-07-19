Middlesex / Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#:20A303040

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME:07/19/2020 1220 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jay Ln, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Christopher Hood

AGE:40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VICTIM: Benjamin Mcallister

AGE:30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/19/2020 at approximately 1220 hrs the Vermont State Police were informed of an assault that had taken place on 07/18/2020 around 2300 hrs on Jay Ln in Williamstown. Benjamin Mcallister called to advise that he had been assaulted by Christopher Hood. Investigation supported these claims and Hood was issued a citation for Simple Assault and is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 08/12/2020 at 0800.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/12/2020 0800 hrs

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.