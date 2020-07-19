Middlesex / Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A303040
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME:07/19/2020 1220 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jay Ln, Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Christopher Hood
AGE:40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VICTIM: Benjamin Mcallister
AGE:30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/19/2020 at approximately 1220 hrs the Vermont State Police were informed of an assault that had taken place on 07/18/2020 around 2300 hrs on Jay Ln in Williamstown. Benjamin Mcallister called to advise that he had been assaulted by Christopher Hood. Investigation supported these claims and Hood was issued a citation for Simple Assault and is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 08/12/2020 at 0800.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/12/2020 0800 hrs
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION:N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.