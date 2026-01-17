St. Johnsbury Barracks / False Pretenses
CASE#: 25A4009556
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: October 27, 2025, at approximately 0949 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 113, Vershire
VIOLATION: False Pretenses
ACCUSED: Tina Wright
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT
VICTIM: Elizabeth Bricker
AGE: 77
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 27, 2025, at approximately 0949 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks began an investigation into alleged False Pretenses. At the conclusion of the investigation, Tina Wright (52) was cited for False Pretenses. She will appear in Orange County Criminal Court on February 18, 2026, to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: February 18, 2026, at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
