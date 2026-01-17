Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / False Pretenses

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25A4009556

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                              

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: October 27, 2025, at approximately 0949 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 113, Vershire

VIOLATION: False Pretenses

 

ACCUSED: Tina Wright                                               

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT

 

VICTIM: Elizabeth Bricker

AGE: 77

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 27, 2025, at approximately 0949 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks began an investigation into alleged False Pretenses. At the conclusion of the investigation, Tina Wright (52) was cited for False Pretenses. She will appear in Orange County Criminal Court on February 18, 2026, to answer to the charge. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: February 18, 2026, at 0830 hours           

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:    N/A 

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

