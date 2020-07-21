The Investors Coliseum Focuses On Quebec Mining Jurisdiction Companies and Projects on Its Website
Mining Companies on website focus on a well-established region with a rich geological environment in one of Canada's most prolific gold producing provinces.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Investors Coliseum (IC), a subsidiary of Pinnacle Capital Markets LTD. ("the Company”), is pleased to announce that after two months of officially launching its new website the feedback we have received is outstanding. Our subscribers, followers, and investment professionals have indicated an incredible appetite for gold mining and exploration companies with a focus and priority in the province of Quebec. The IC has focused on two specific companies (see below). Both mining organizations have outstanding assets/projects, professional and seasoned management teams, strong alliances with First Nations groups, and local communities.
• Troilus Gold Corp.- TLG: TSX, OTCQB: CHXMF
• X-Terra Resources Inc.- TSXV : XTT, FRANKFURT: XTR
Quebec as a World Class Mining Jurisdiction:
According to The Fraser Institutes Annual 2019 Survey, Quebec ranks in the top 20 jurisdictions for mining investments in the world.
https://www.fraserinstitute.org/categories/mining (February 25, 2020, | Source: Fraser Institute)
About Troilus Gold Corp.
Troilus is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The 84,600 ha Troilus property is located Northeast of the Val-d’Or district, within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. From 1996 to 2010, Inmet Mining Corporation operated the Troilus Project as an open-pit mine, producing more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper.
Justin Reid Chief Executive Officer of Troilus, Commented:
“Despite the Covid-19 shutdown earlier this year, Troilus has been able to continue to advance our development plans on all fronts and remain on track to deliver an updated mineral resource and Preliminary Economic Assessment targeted over the next couple months. In May, we began a phased re-opening at site. Activity has focused on infrastructure upgrades and our geological team has now been in the field for a month accessing the +68,000 ha we acquired and staked in April, in many cases exploration is happening there for the first time in 50 years. Last month, Troilus closed an upsized, oversubscribed, bought-deal financing for $25 million, welcoming new investors to Troilus and substantially strengthening our balance sheet, providing the ability to execute on our development plans through 2021. The Troilus camp is gaining increasing investor focus and the Investors Coliseum is leading the charge providing real-time coverage and the first place to visit when researching potential investments.
About X-Terra Resources Inc.
X-Terra Resources is a Canadian exploration company focused on discovering new frontiers and advancing precious metals projects in the best mining jurisdictions in the world, Quebec and New Brunswick. X-Terra is actively exploring for new gold deposits in underexplored regions of Québec, specifically alongside one of North-America’s largest undeveloped gold deposits (Troilus Gold Corp.) and New Brunswick, where the Grog property has delivered a brand new gold discovery for X-Terra.
Michael Ferreira Chief Executive Officer of X-Terra Commented:
“We are extremely happy with the progress and exploration activity that has been ramping up in the Troilus camp. The Frotet-Evans greenstone belt has gone underexplored for far too long and is finally undergoing systematic exploration by top tier teams. We just wrapped up our first ever -boots on the ground- program at Troilus East and are anxiously awaiting the first batch of results. We are also very delighted to be highlighted by The Investors Coliseum alongside a great company like Troilus Gold.”
Mr. Spyros P. Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder stated:
" I am extremely pleased with the outpouring of requests, suggestions, and overall interest from our subscribers, followers, and industry professionals. Investors interest is always a priority with the IC, and we will always focus our efforts, due diligence on unique, innovative, and above all compliant companies that meet our core values. Our goal at The Investors Coliseum is and will always be to focus on companies on the site that are superior in quality and that our subscribers and followers want to hear and learn about. In this case, its Quebec focused mining opportunities".
The Company's website, https://theinvestorscoliseum.com please visit us and subscribe!!
About PCM and The Investors Coliseum
We work to achieve your key investor relations goals through a multi-faceted approach including an effective strategy, tactical execution, thoughtful advice, and ongoing communication. With 30 plus years of experience in the Canadian Capital Markets and Investor Relations arena, we understand that (now more than ever) the accurate and timely dissemination of information is critical to the investing public. The Investors Coliseum is a dynamic new way for investors to acquire accurate and timely information on public and private companies and their related industries and sectors. By bringing new exciting equity opportunities and companies into the Coliseum, our goal is to provide a top-level communication between themselves and the investing public.
Contact:
Spyros P. Karellas
CEO & Co-Founder
www.theinvestorscoliseum.com
spyros@theinvestorscoliseum.com
Chris Waldron
COO & CO-Founder
www.theinvestorscoliseum.com
chris@theinvestorscoliseum.com
Pinnacle Capital Markets LTD., it's subsidiary Investors Coliseum and the website theInvestorscoliseum.com, (together, “Investors Coliseum”) is an online investor community that connects active investors and small-cap public and private companies in various markets and industry sectors. Investors Coliseum is not registered as a broker, dealer, exempt market dealer, or any other registrant in any securities regulatory jurisdiction and will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory or securities bodies in any jurisdiction. Investors Coliseum has in no way passed upon the merits of any of the featured companies or current deals and has not reviewed the content of any disclosure provided by such companies for adequacy or accuracy.
Spyros Karellas
The Investors Coliseum
+1 416-433-5696
email us here