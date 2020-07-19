I 89 NORTH 1 lane closed

Advising that the right hand lane of i89 NB in the area just North of exit 12 is temporarily closed due to a motor vehicle accident. The lane will be closed until further notice, please plan your travels accordingly and travel safely.
We will advise when the lane is opened back up for normal travel.
