Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 80 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,902 in the last 365 days.

I 89 NORTH 1 lane closed

Hello all,

 

Advising that the right hand lane of i89 NB in the area just North of exit 12 is temporarily closed due to a motor vehicle accident.  The lane will be closed until further notice, please plan your travels accordingly and travel safely.

We will advise when the lane is opened back up for normal travel.

 

Thank you,

 

Vermont State Police – Williston

802 878 7111

2777 St George rd. Williston VT

You just read:

I 89 NORTH 1 lane closed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.